 Gang kills tricycle rider in failed robbery attempt - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gang kills tricycle rider in failed robbery attempt – The Punch

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Gang kills tricycle rider in failed robbery attempt
The Punch
Some thugs, suspected to be cult members, operating in the popular Tombia Market, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, have stabbed an unnamed commercial tricycle rider to death in a failed attempt to rob him. The police said on Thursday that the suspects attempted
Cultists kill tricyclist in BayelsaVanguard

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.