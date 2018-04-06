Garlands for Elumelu, Mamora, Ojudu, others — Nigeria Today

Garlands for Elumelu, Mamora, Ojudu, others

By Juliet Ebirim

All is set for the 2nd edition of Timeline Awareness Initiative Lecture, even as the organizers have also decided to honor some distinguished prominent Nigerians who have in the past and of recent contributed greatly to the development of the country, as well as excel in their chosen fields.

The 2nd Timeline Awareness Initiative/Award Presentation which holds on Thursday April 19th at the Lagos Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja have been strategically put together to have an impact on the role journalists and other individuals should play ahead of, during and after the next general election with cautious use of the social media, which plays a big role in disemmination of accurate information to the public.

This urge to further sensitise the public at this critical period in the country’s polity made the organizers TimelineNG, to strictly pick a seasoned journalist and politician Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters to speak on the topic: News Reporting In The Age Of New Media, A Focus On 2019 General Elections.

The event which will be chaired by Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, promises to attract many prominent Nigerians including Special Guest, Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Mudashiru Obasa, who will receive award of Excellence for his leadership role as the helmsman of the State Assembly. Chairman Heirs Holding/UBA Board of Directors, Tony Elumelu MFR, CON will also be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award among many other dignitaries.

