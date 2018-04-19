Gates backs gene technologies in fight to end malaria — Nigeria Today

Gates backs gene technologies in fight to end malaria

Billionaire Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday backed technologies in the fight to end malaria. Speaking at the Malaria Forum conference in London, Gates said that gene editing raises “legitimate questions”. He said that it should not jeopardise exploration of tools such as CRISPR gene editing and so-called “gene drive” technologies.

