Gattuso: Milan Still Targeting UCL — Nigeria Today

Gattuso: Milan Still Targeting UCL

AC Milan head coach, Gennaro Gattuso says his side can still qualify for the Champions League.

The Serie A giants are eight points outside the top four, after losing to Juventus and drawing Inter last week.

Gattuso says they are not giving up on achieving the target they set for the team.

“We still have the same targets,” he told a media conference. “We will try to qualify for the Champions League until the end.

“As long as it’s mathematically possible, we will keep fighting for all our goals. I do not see why we have to give up.

“We are a young team and we have to play every match with the highest motivation.”

To do that, Gattuso has called for greater focus from his squad after being hurt by mistakes earlier in the campaign.

“The team must feel the danger around the corner, the boys need to be aware at all times that an error causes problems,” he added.

“We have to improve on this aspect, by working harder, technically and collectively.

“We’ll take the initiative tomorrow, but Sassuolo are always dangerous on the counter attack, so we must not lose the ball playing out from the back.”

