Gauteng Education Dept promises no glitches for 2019 online applications - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

Gauteng Education Dept promises no glitches for 2019 online applications
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department will go live with its 2019 online application system for grade one and eight pupils on Monday. The online portal saw problems in 2016, but the process was a lot smoother last year. The department's Steve …
Gauteng's 2019 online registration system ready to go live
