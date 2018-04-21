Gay rights non-issue to Kenyans, Uhuru tells CNN - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Gay rights non-issue to Kenyans, Uhuru tells CNN – The Standard
Gay rights non-issue to Kenyans, Uhuru tells CNN
President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated that gay rights are of less importance to Kenyans. Speaking in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour aired on Friday night, Uhuru said the topic was a non-issue and goes against cultural beliefs of majority …
