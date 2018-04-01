For Israel, there's little political cost to killing Palestinians - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

For Israel, there’s little political cost to killing Palestinians – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
For Israel, there's little political cost to killing Palestinians
Washington Post
Want smart analysis of the most important news in your inbox every weekday along with other global reads, interesting ideas and opinions to know? Sign up for the Today's WorldView newsletter. This weekend in Gaza, Palestinians buried their dead after …
Erdogan calls Netanyahu 'terrorist' over Gaza deaths
TURKEY/ISRAEL: Gaza-Israel violence: Netanyahu, Erdogan in war of words
Netanyahu steps up war of words with Erdogan: 'Get used to it'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!