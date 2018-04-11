Gbese!! Man Arrested After Incurring N2.5million Hotel Bills In Lagos — Nigeria Today

Gbese!! Man Arrested After Incurring N2.5million Hotel Bills In Lagos

A man identified as Austin Akekuano has been arrested and arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly issuing an FCMB dud cheque valued at N2.5 million to the management of Capital Unique Afrique Ltd for the payment of the hotel bills he allegedly incurred.

According to P.M.Express, it was gathered that the accused was arrested on the order of the Divisional Police officer, DPO in charge of Bar Beach Division, Victoria Island, CSP Olusegun Ajamolaya following a complaint by the Management of Capital Unique Afrique Ltd that the accused lodged in their hotel and incurred the hotel bills of N2.5million and instead of paying in cash, he allegedly issued a dud cheque for the payment.

The accused was charged before an Igbosere Magistrate Court on a two-count charge of felony to with issuance of dud cheque.

Police Counsel, Ajaga Agboko informed the court that Akekuano committed the alleged crime on 18 September 2017 in an hotel where he lodged at 20 Oju Olobun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos being managed by Capital Unique Afrique Limited and incurred bills totaled N2.5million.

Agboko disclosed that the offences the accused committed were punishable under sections 411 and 321(b) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and Magistrate R.O Davies granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum who must have proof of tax payment to the Lagos State Government

Davies adjourned the case till 26 April 2018 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at Ikoyi Prison, Lagos till he perfects the bail conditions.

Source – P.M.Express

The post Gbese!! Man Arrested After Incurring N2.5million Hotel Bills In Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

