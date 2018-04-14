GC2018: Nigeria wins silver, bronze in Women's 4 x 400m & 4 x 100m - Sportlineng (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today

#GC2018: Nigeria wins silver, bronze in Women’s 4 x 400m & 4 x 100m – Sportlineng (press release) (blog)
#GC2018: Nigeria wins silver, bronze in Women's 4 x 400m & 4 x 100m
Nigeria's Women's 4 x 400m & 4 x 100m relay teams ensured the added to Nigeria's tally at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. The teams won silver and bronze to increase Nigeria's tally to 21 on Saturday at the Carra Stadium. The …
Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria Women's 4x400m Relay Team Team Bags Silver
