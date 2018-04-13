GC2018: Oluwatobiloba Amusan becomes First Nigerian to win Gold at Commonwealth Games 100m Hurdles 👏🏾 — Nigeria Today

#GC2018: Oluwatobiloba Amusan becomes First Nigerian to win Gold at Commonwealth Games 100m Hurdles 👏🏾

Nigeria’s Oluwatobiloba Amusan has made history by becoming the first Nigerian to win gold at the Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles, The Cable reports. The 20-year-old put up an impressive run to come out tops with 12.68 seconds at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Amusa is the reigning American Collegiate 100m hurdles champion, her gold becoming […]

