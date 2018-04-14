GC2018Athletics: Nigeria’s 4x400m Women Win Silver Medal At The Commonwealth Games — Nigeria Today

#GC2018Athletics: Nigeria’s 4x400m Women Win Silver Medal At The Commonwealth Games
Nigeria took silver with a time of 3:25.29 in the women’s 4x400m relay race at the Commonwealth Games.
The gold went the way of defending champions Jamaica with a time of 3:24.00, only slightly slower than the Games record they set in Glasgow four years ago while Bostwana took the Bronze medal
Patience Okon-George who also won Silver last time around, gave it her all as the most experienced member of the Gold Coast quartet, and established the lead for Nigeria to hand over the baton to Glory Nathaniel, with Praise Idamadudu and Yinka Ajayi completing the job and bringing home the baton in 3:25.29 in 2nd place
Home nation Australia had to settle for fifth place while England took fourth position
