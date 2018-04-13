GC2018Athletics: South Africa’s Caster Semenya Completes Commonwealth Games Double By Winning Gold in 800m — Nigeria Today

#GC2018Athletics: South Africa’s Caster Semenya Completes Commonwealth Games Double By Winning Gold in 800m

Caster Semenya has now successfully added the 800m title to her 1500m crown to complete a golden double at the Commonwealth Games.

The two-time Olympic and three-time world champion in the event led from the front and never looked like being caught as she repeated her achievement from the 1500m of breaking the Games record en route to gold.

Caster Semenya’s time of 1:56.68 saw her comfortably surpass the previous mark, which had stood for 16 years, although she was still some way short of breaking the oldest track world record in athletics – set in 1983.

Kenya’s Margaret Wambui was 1.39s off Semenya’s pace to finish second, holding off the challenge of Jamaica’s Natoya Goule, who won bronze with a personal-best time of 1:58.82.

There had been speculation in the lead up to the event the two-time reigning Olympic champion would attempt to tackle the world record held by Jarmila Kratochvilova that has stood since 1983.

But Semenya later confirmed that was never on the radar, her focus instead on controlling the race from start to finish: “Today was just all about being in command, running your own pace.

“Sometimes you need to enjoy yourself and run your own pace, see if you can maintain it throughout. For me, 58-58 [58 seconds each lap] is a pace that now I think I’ve mastered, I ran that as a junior.

“So being able to run that [time] in the Championships in South Africa and then being able to repeat it here, it shows a progress because for us it’s all about learning every day; it’s all about improvement. Now it’s all about having fun.”

