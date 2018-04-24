 George HW Bush hospitalized day after wife's funeral - The Punch — Nigeria Today
George HW Bush hospitalized day after wife’s funeral – The Punch

George HW Bush hospitalized day after wife's funeral
Former president George H.W. was being treated for a blood infection on Monday, one day after laying his wife Barbara to rest, his office said. A statement stressed that Bush, 93, was responding to treatment. He was admitted to Houston Methodist
