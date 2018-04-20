German Cops Look Hard at Antics of ICO Savedroid After Ghost Prank — Nigeria Today

German Cops Look Hard at Antics of ICO Savedroid After Ghost Prank

The same German online news outlet that broke the Savedroid supposed exit scam, turned gotcha publicity stunt, is reporting prosecutors just might have a legal case against the initial coin offering (ICO) outfit.

Also read: Bitcoin in Brief Thursday: ICO Scares Investors with Ghost Prank

German Prosecutors Consider Legal Action Against Savedroid

Wirtschafts Woche, the same German source that announced a $50 million exit scam by ICO Savedroid, is reporting prosecutors in Frankfurt are examining the “extreme advertising campaign” of the startup. After an elaborate hoax was played on its investors and the public, the company has been doing heavy damage control. According to the online news group, prosecutors have begun a “preliminary investigation.”

A day or so ago, nearly every media outlet in the space ran headlines about tens of millions of dollars ghosted by a brazen ICO founder. He appeared on a beach, Egyptian beer in a frame beside him. Safedroid’s website featured a well-known meme, circumstantially suggesting yet another ICO has orchestrated an exit scam.

But this one seemed off. Veteran journalists, and these very pages, wondered aloud if this wasn’t just a publicity stunt. By later that evening, the site was back up, insisting they were joking and trying to educate the ecosystem about the potential of fraud. “That could have legal consequences for Savedroid now,” the German website stated.

Founder Yassin Hankir released a video statement, asking the public “let me apologize for the drastic campaign.” Indeed, even the company’s Telegram account ghosted during those hours. In situations like these, especially with new investors to whom ICOs are geared, dangerous emotions are often involved, including drastic measures of self harm. Losing considerable sums is no laughing matter, especially if it’s your money.

For Education Purposes

Mr. Hankir continued, “We’ve noticed in the past few months that there are a lot of scams in the industry and we believe this is just the tip of the iceberg. That’s why we wanted to use this very drastic method to show that even we, as a very heavily regulated German company, could easily have run away with all investments.”

Noted.

Wirtschafts Woche also revealed that indeed police have visited Mr. Hankir to discuss the issue.

