German has ‘long way to go’ in gender equality goals – Ministry — Nigeria Today

German has ‘long way to go’ in gender equality goals – Ministry

The proportion of women in leading positions in the German government has increased only slightly in the new administration, according to official figures released on Monday, putting at risk gender equality goals set for 2025.

Women make up about 29 per cent of ministers, state ministers, state secretaries and division heads in the current government, officials said in response to a parliamentary question.

This represents an increase of only five percentage points compared to 2014, under the previous administration.

Read Also: Gunmen abduct German aid worker in Niger

The federal government’s target is for men and women to have equal representation in leading roles by 2025.

The government is moving “in the right direction,” but has “a long way to go to meet the target,” the Family Ministry said.

There were 139 men and 57 women in leading roles across government, with only a few positions in the new coalition government as yet unfilled.

NAN

The post German has ‘long way to go’ in gender equality goals – Ministry appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

