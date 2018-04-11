 German national kidnapped in western Niger - Niger attorney general - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

German national kidnapped in western Niger – Niger attorney general – Reuters

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Nasdaq

German national kidnapped in western Niger – Niger attorney general
Reuters
NIAMEY (Reuters) – Armed men on Wednesday kidnapped a German man in western Niger near the border with Mali, Niger's attorney general said. Cheibou Samna said the kidnapping was carried out by men riding motorcycles about 25 kilometres (15 miles) south
German gov't extends foreign military mission in Mali for another yearXinhua

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.