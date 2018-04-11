German national kidnapped in western Niger - Niger attorney general - Reuters — Nigeria Today

German national kidnapped in western Niger – Niger attorney general – Reuters
German national kidnapped in western Niger – Niger attorney general
Reuters
NIAMEY (Reuters) – Armed men on Wednesday kidnapped a German man in western Niger near the border with Mali, Niger's attorney general said. Cheibou Samna said the kidnapping was carried out by men riding motorcycles about 25 kilometres (15 miles) south …
German gov't extends foreign military mission in Mali for another year
