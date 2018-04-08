 German Police Dismiss Terrorism In Deadly Van Attack - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

German Police Dismiss Terrorism In Deadly Van Attack – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

German Police Dismiss Terrorism In Deadly Van Attack
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Armed Police officers are seen at the scene when several people were killed and injured when a car ploughed into pedestrians in Muenster, western Germany on April 7, 2018. Friso Gentsch / dpa / AFP. German authorities investigating a deadly van ramming
German police foil alleged plot to attack Berlin half-marathonThe Guardian
6 detained amid 'vague indications' of attack at Berlin half-marathonChicago Tribune
German Authorities Detain 6 for Alleged Plot to Attack Half-MarathonVoice of America
CNBC –STV News
all 75 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.