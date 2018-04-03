German prosecutors request Puigdemont extradition to Spain - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

German prosecutors request Puigdemont extradition to Spain – Pulse Nigeria
German prosecutors request Puigdemont extradition to Spain
The request comes after demonstrations by independence supporters at the weekend in Berlin and Catalonia calling for Puigdemont's immediate release. Published: 1 minute ago , Refreshed: 5 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International by AFP. Print …
