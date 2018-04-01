 Germany gives maritime security equipment to assist ECOWAS - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Germany gives maritime security equipment to assist ECOWAS – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Germany gives maritime security equipment to assist ECOWAS
Vanguard
Germany has handed over maritime security equipment to the Multi-national Maritime Coordination Centre (MMCC) in Accra, Ghana to assist ECOWAS maritime security measures. ECOWAS Parliament. The equipment donated to the Centre is one of the efforts of

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.