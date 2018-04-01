Germany gives maritime security equipment to assist ECOWAS - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Germany gives maritime security equipment to assist ECOWAS – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Germany gives maritime security equipment to assist ECOWAS
Vanguard
Germany has handed over maritime security equipment to the Multi-national Maritime Coordination Centre (MMCC) in Accra, Ghana to assist ECOWAS maritime security measures. ECOWAS Parliament. The equipment donated to the Centre is one of the efforts of …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!