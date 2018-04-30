 Germany to triple compensation for victims of terrorism – Report — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Germany to triple compensation for victims of terrorism – Report

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in World | 0 comments

The German government plans to triple the compensation it gives to victims of terror to 30,000 euros (36,400 dollars), a reaction to an outcry after the 2016 terrorist attack on a Berlin Christmas market. “The attack [on the Christmas market in Berlin] in December 2016 showed that great improvements have to be made,” the government’s […]

The post Germany to triple compensation for victims of terrorism – Report appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.