Germany wants to avoid restrictions or bans for diesel cars – Merkel — Nigeria Today

Germany wants to avoid restrictions or bans for diesel cars – Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the Federal Government wanted to avoid driving restrictions or even bans for highly polluting diesel cars. Speaking to reporters after a two-day cabinet meeting, Merkel said: “There are no plans for a big car summit’’. ”But there surely will be meetings of the technical working groups which […]

