Germany WWII bomb defused after 12000 evacuated - Malay Mail — Nigeria Today

Germany WWII bomb defused after 12000 evacuated – Malay Mail



Malay Mail Germany WWII bomb defused after 12000 evacuated

Malay Mail

Reuters picBERLIN, April 13 — An ordnance disposal team today defused a 500 kilogramme World War II bomb which had forced the evacuation of more than 12,000 people in southern Germany, police said. The bomb found on a construction site was the third …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

