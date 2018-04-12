Get your pickaxe ready: The next MineCon Earth show streams in September — Nigeria Today

Get your pickaxe ready: The next MineCon Earth show streams in September

Microsoft and Mojang have revealed the date for the next MineCon Earth live-stream event. Taking place this September, the show will include live gameplay, discussions between Lydia Winters and community co-hosts, and more.

The post Get your pickaxe ready: The next MineCon Earth show streams in September appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

