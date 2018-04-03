Get Your Voter Cards, Okorocha Tells Igbo — Nigeria Today

Get Your Voter Cards, Okorocha Tells Igbo

The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, says the South-East people are at a disadvantaged position ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Okorocha said that the ongoing voters’ registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission which showed that the South-East had the least number of registered voters “makes him weep every night.”

The governor, who spoke on Monday during a church service to mark the Easter Monday celebration at Okigwe Catholic diocese, urged the Catholic Church bishops to keep sensitising their congregation to the need to go and obtain their voter cards.

Okorocha said “A particular scenario makes me cry; INEC’s data shows that South-South has nine million registered voters, North-Central, 12 million registered voters, North-East, 15 million registered voters, South-West, 14 million registered voters, North-West, 18 million registered voters, while South-East has just eight million registered voters.

“This situation makes me cry. I weep every night because of this development. This means that we have lost out before the 2019 election. If care is not taken, we will make ourselves slaves.

“My lord bishop, please tell our people to register. Our bishops must encourage Igbo people to register now. I have started shouting again, the same way I shouted in 2015.

“If Yoruba people can jettison tribal politics in 2015 to ensure that the APC won, Igbo people can do the same in 2019. Today, the Yoruba people are occupying sensitive positions in the Federal Government.”

Also speaking on the occasion, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Samuel Anyanwu, described as false the rumour that he was being sponsored by Okorocha to contest the governorship election in Imo State.

