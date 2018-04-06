Ghana Institute hails Buhari’s people-oriented programmes — Nigeria Today

Ghana Institute hails Buhari’s people-oriented programmes

The Chartered Institute of Public Resources, Management and Politics, Ghana has commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its people’s oriented policies and programmes. The Executive Director of the Institute, Dr Richard Ikpada gave the commendation in Abuja, at a presentation of Fellowship Award to a former Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey, Alhaji Lawal Munir. […]

The post Ghana Institute hails Buhari’s people-oriented programmes appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

