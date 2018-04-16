Ghana Music Awards 2018 Winners — Nigeria Today

Ghana Music Awards 2018 Winners

Ghana’s music industry has just concluded the 19th edition of the “Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) 2018” and Davido was a big winner.

The Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido, beat the likes of Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and others to be crowned “African Artiste of the Year“.

This comes a few days after another prestigious platform, “The Headies”, released its list of nominations, which sees Davido bag multiple nominations as well as two nominations in a single category.

SEE COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS BELOW;

Artiste of the Year – Ebony Reigns

Album of the Year – Bonyfied – Ebony

Song of the Year – Total Cheat (Fancy Gadam)

Best New Artiste of the Year – Kuame Eugene

Record of the Year – Teephlow (State of the Art)

African Artiste of the Year – Davido

Best Female Vocalist of the Year – Adina

Best Male vocalist of the Year – Joe Mettle

Best Music Video – Phamous – George Gyimah (Captain Planet’s Obi agye obi girl video)

Best Group of the Year – Wutah

Best Rapper of the Year – Sarkodie

Best Collaboration of the Year – Shatta Wale (Taking Over)

Reggae/Dance Hall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy

Song Writer of the Year – Bullet (Ebony’s Maame Hwe)

Hiplife/Hip-pop Artiste of the Year – Sarkodie

Highlife Artiste of the Year – Kuame Eugene

Gospel Artiste of the Year – Joe Mettle

Highlife Song of the Year – Kidi (Odo)

Afro Pop Song of the Year – Ebony (Sponsor)

Hiplife Song of the Year – Fancy Gadam ft. Sarkodie (Total Cheat)

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

