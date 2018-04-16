 Ghana orders Mosques, churches to use Whats app for prayer calls - Business Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ghana orders Mosques, churches to use Whats app for prayer calls – Business Standard

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Sputnik International

Ghana orders Mosques, churches to use Whats app for prayer calls
Business Standard
Lanka blocks internet access in riot-hit areas WhatsApp crashed, restored as India welcomed 2018 After WhatsApp, unsend your messages on Facebook Messenger soon Soon you can post your Instagram stories directly to WhatsApp Facebook pressed over role in
Turn it Down! Mosques Asked to Switch to Whatsapp from Amplified Calls to PrayerSputnik International
Ghana to order mosques, churches to hush up, issue call to prayer via WhatsApp insteadRT

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.