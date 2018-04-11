 Ghana owes Nigeria $160m for gas supply - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ghana owes Nigeria $160m for gas supply – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Ghana owes Nigeria $160m for gas supply
Pulse Nigeria
Ghana owes $160m for gas supplied to Volta River Authority (VRA) from Nigeria through the West Africa Gas Pipeline. This is following GhanaWeb's report that gas supply from Nigeria meant for power production in Ghana, reduced by 50%. According to Punch

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.