Ghana president says plan to host U.S troops will bolster regional peace — Nigeria Today

Ghana president says plan to host U.S troops will bolster regional peace

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo defended his government’s approval of expanded military cooperation with the United States on Thursday, saying that it would enhance peace efforts in West Africa.

He said the deal, which was approved by parliament last month and allows for the deployment of U.S troops and their military equipment in Ghana, was in line with previous international pacts and did not constitute an offer to Washington to establish a military base.

Opposition lawmakers boycotted the vote after failing to block its approval, leaving members of the ruling party to ratify it.

“It is our firm belief that the agreement will help enhance our defence capability, and offer an important layer of support in our common effort to protect the peace in our region,” Akufo-Addo said in a televised speech.

It was his first comment on a deal widely criticised by Ghanaians, including civil society groups and minor political parties.

The post Ghana president says plan to host U.S troops will bolster regional peace appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

