Ghanaian Actress Ama K. Abebrese Is Pregnant — Nigeria Today

Ghanaian Actress Ama K. Abebrese Is Pregnant

Ghanaian actress Ama Konadu Abebrese is pregnant and she is expecting in July/August, a source close to the actress said so.

Ama K. Abebrese got married privately in Ghana to a younger mixed race dude she met when she was at TV3.

Since the marriage, Ama K spends much of her time in Takoradi where the husband is based.

Just as she kept her marriage private, we are told she is hiding her pregnancy too—the new thing Ghanaian Celebrities do.

Congrats to Ama K. Abebrese!

