Ghanaian Journalist Orders Chinese Man To Pick A Trash He Dropped (Video) — Nigeria Today

Ghanaian Journalist Orders Chinese Man To Pick A Trash He Dropped (Video)

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Video, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Ghanaian journalist has got himself trending on social media after he asked a Chinese national to pick up a can he dropped into a drain.   In a 27-second video that has gone viral, Erastus Asare Donkor, who works with with Luv FM, is seen ordering the Chinese man to take out the can […]

