Ghana's debt forces Nigeria to cut gas supply by 50% - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Ghana’s debt forces Nigeria to cut gas supply by 50% – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ghana's debt forces Nigeria to cut gas supply by 50%
Vanguard
There are indications that Nigeria may have reduced its gas supply to Ghana thermal power production by 50 percent (to about 60 million cubic feet of gas per day), due to its $40.3 million debt. Report from the country's agency, Ecofin, stated that …
Ghana Plans to Sell Stakes in Thermal-Power Plants to Cut Debt
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!