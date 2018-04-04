 Ghana's debt forces Nigeria to cut gas supply by 50% - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ghana’s debt forces Nigeria to cut gas supply by 50% – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ghana's debt forces Nigeria to cut gas supply by 50%
Vanguard
There are indications that Nigeria may have reduced its gas supply to Ghana thermal power production by 50 percent (to about 60 million cubic feet of gas per day), due to its $40.3 million debt. Report from the country's agency, Ecofin, stated that
Ghana Plans to Sell Stakes in Thermal-Power Plants to Cut DebtBloomberg

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.