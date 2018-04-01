Ghana's next big things - The Voice Online — Nigeria Today

Ghana’s next big things – The Voice Online
|
The Voice Online
|
Ghana's next big things
The Voice Online
Ghanaian Independence has come and gone, but Ghana's influence on the music industry is here to stay. Afua Adom sits down with the next big things on the west African music scene. Written by Afua Adom 01/04/2018 05:00 PM. Image Text: PROVING A HIT …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!