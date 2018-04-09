Ghebreyesus, six other regional directors arrives Nigeria for global policy group meeting — Nigeria Today

Ghebreyesus, six other regional directors arrives Nigeria for global policy group meeting

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general, World Health Organisation (WHO) and other top hierarchies arrives Nigeria to hold its Global Policy Group (GPG) meeting in the country.

The GPG consists of the Director-General, Deputy Director-General, six Regional Directors and the Executive Director of the WHO emergencies programme, scheduled from 10 – 12 April, 2018.

The discussions will focus on WHO’s technical support to strengthen the country’s health system to achieve the health related Sustainable Development Goals within the context of revitalization of Primary HealthCare (PHC) for universal health coverage and humanitarian response in the Northeast.

The Group is an internal advisory mechanism to the Director-General (DG), established to ensure the coherent implementation of decisions, policies and strategies of WHO across all levels of the Organization.

Isaac Adewole, minister of Health says, “Nigeria is honoured to host the Director General and Regional Directors of WHO at this auspicious time”.

“The presence of WHO’s top decision makers provides opportunity for Nigeria to strengthen collaboration between the WHO and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The WHO Director General, will carry out a full programme of activities including field visits to relevant health agencies such as Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), model revitalized primary healthcare and is expected to hold discussions with, high-ranking government officials and key stakeholders.

However, Ghebreyesus and Regional Directors are expected to pay a courtesy call on His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate him on laudable efforts to improve the health and well-being of Nigerians, and the commendable aspiration of reaching over 100 million Nigerians with basic minimum package of primary healthcare services.



