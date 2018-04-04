Gianluigi Buffon Compares Cristiano Ronaldo To Diego Maradona And Pele — Nigeria Today

Gianluigi Buffon Compares Cristiano Ronaldo To Diego Maradona And Pele

Gianluigi Buffon has described Cristiano Ronaldo as an “extraordinary champion” whose greatness is comparable to that of Diego Maradona and Pele.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace, including a delightful bicycle kick, as Real Madrid ran out 3-0 winners over Juve in Tuesday night’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Speaking after the game, Buffon claimed that his side were all but out of the competition following the rout at the Juventus Stadium, but nonetheless praised the Portuguese prodigy and his teammates, who are seeking a third consecutive Champions League and fourth in five years.

“Ronaldo is an extraordinary champion,” the Italian legend is quoted by BBC Sport as saying. “Together with Lionel Messi he is the only one that punctuates his team’s most important victories, and is to be compared to Maradona and Pele.

“We were playing against incredible champions. There is great regret and it will not be possible to go forward in this event, for me it is a great regret but against certain opponents it takes a clear examination: they are objectively stronger.”

