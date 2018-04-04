Gianluigi Buffon: 'Incredible' Cristiano Ronaldo like Pele, Diego Maradona - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Gianluigi Buffon: ‘Incredible’ Cristiano Ronaldo like Pele, Diego Maradona – ESPN
|
ESPN
|
Gianluigi Buffon: 'Incredible' Cristiano Ronaldo like Pele, Diego Maradona
ESPN
Gianluigi Buffon likened Cristiano Ronaldo to Pele and Diego Maradona after the Portuguese forward condemned him to what could be his final Champions League game in Turin. Ronaldo's two goals, including an unstoppable overhead kick, helped Real Madrid …
