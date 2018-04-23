 Gideon Okeke holds his traditional marriage with fiancée - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Gideon Okeke holds his traditional marriage with fiancée

Gideon Okeke holds his traditional marriage with fiancée
Gideon Okeke is officially a married man as he has held his traditional marriage rites with fiancée, Chidera. Published: 3 minutes ago; Odion E. Okonofua. Print; eMail. Gideon Okeke and wife, Chidera play. Gideon Okeke and wife, Chidera. (Instagram
