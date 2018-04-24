Gigaba to streamline Home Affairs - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

Gigaba to streamline Home Affairs – Independent Online
Gigaba to streamline Home Affairs
Durban – The usual long winding queues at the Umgeni Home Affairs office were nowhere to be seen yesterday, during Minister Malusi Gigaba's visit as part of the “war on queues” campaign. At the weekend, Gigaba launched the campaign, which is aimed at …
Home Affairs minister declares #WarOnQueues
