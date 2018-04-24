Girls Should Date Three or Five Men, Eat Their Money Without S2x – Ghanaian Gospel Artiste Reveals — Nigeria Today

Girls Should Date Three or Five Men, Eat Their Money Without S2x – Ghanaian Gospel Artiste Reveals

A Ghanaian gospel artiste, Esaaba Haizel has advised girls to date more than 2 men cos she believes it will give them the opportunity to not only have their needs catered for, but to also access them before picking the best for marriage. According to her, it is a complete waste of time dating only […]

The post Girls Should Date Three or Five Men, Eat Their Money Without S2x – Ghanaian Gospel Artiste Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

