Giroud closes in on Premier League record, Conte chants - Chelsea moments missed at Southampton - Football.London — Nigeria Today

Giroud closes in on Premier League record, Conte chants – Chelsea moments missed at Southampton – Football.London



Football.London Giroud closes in on Premier League record, Conte chants – Chelsea moments missed at Southampton

Football.London

With chances few and far between in the opening few minutes, Alvaro Morata's eyes lit up as he ran through on goal with just Alex McCarthy to beat. However, he was quickly called back by the referee after trying to take advantage of a Southampton free …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

