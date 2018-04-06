 Githu Muigai, former police boss Kimaiyo named in new Uhuru jobs - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Githu Muigai, former police boss Kimaiyo named in new Uhuru jobs – The Standard

Citizen TV

Githu Muigai, former police boss Kimaiyo named in new Uhuru jobs
The Standard
Former police boss David Kimaiyo and ex-Attorney General Githu Muigai have been named non-executive chairpersons of Kenyatta National Hospital and Legal Education Council respectively. Prof Muigai resigned on February 13, 2018, from the position he had
