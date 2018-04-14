Glitz, Glamour as Gen Muraina’s son weds — Nigeria Today

Glitz, Glamour as Gen Muraina’s son weds

Anyone who knows Gen. Iyanda Abdulahi Muraina (retd.) can testify that he does not do his things in half measures and he is a man who likes to engage in the celebration of life.

Perhaps, this explains the frenzy and buzz in the social circles when the retired Army officer and respected Ibadan, Oyo State socialite announced the wedding of his son, Abbas Oluwatoyin, to his beau, Kudirat Adetoun. Interestingly, the wedding ceremony lived up to expectations last Sunday, when the final leg of the solemnisation took place in Ibadan Oyo State.

He and his beautiful wife, Peju, showed the world again that they would go to any length to make their children happy in life with all that God has given them, especially as they made their guests most welcome, while the event lasted.

As gathered, the event was a show of class, pomp and circumstance. It was indeed, an event reserved only for the privileged members of the society. As expected, choice wines flowed freely and continental dishes were not in short supply. The event was attended by dignitaries, including Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi and his wife, Florence, and deputy Governor of Central Bank, Professor Olukunle Iyanda, among others.

For those who don’t know, the Ajimobis are close families of the bride’s mum.

A source revealed that the new couple would soon jet out of the country for a deserved honeymoon.

