Glo engages Huawei to lay submarine cable, Glo 2 — Nigeria Today

Telecommunication’s company, Globacom, again takes a giant leap to boost ICT in Nigeria with its planned construction of a multi-billion naira optic fibre submarine cable which will run across oil platforms and communities in Nigeria. Named Glo 2, the initiative was unveiled at a contract-signing ceremony between the national operator, Globacom, and global telecom solutions […]

