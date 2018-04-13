Glo-sponsored African Voices features entertainers this week - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Glo-sponsored African Voices features entertainers this week – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Glo-sponsored African Voices features entertainers this week
Guardian (blog)
African entertainers from the genres of comedy, music and TV shows will be guests on this week's edition of Globacom-sponsored CNN African Voices billed for airing on CNN at 11.30 a.m. on Friday. The repeat editions come up at 7 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. on …
Glo-sponsored African Voices profiles legacy of entertainers
