 Globacom, CMO, charged with defrauding Dubai-based coy of $6.7m — Nigeria Today
Globacom, CMO, charged with defrauding Dubai-based coy of $6.7m

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The telecommunications giant — Globacom Ltd and its Chief Marketing Officer, Ashok Israni — were on Monday hauled up before an Ikeja Special Offences Court over alleged 6.7 million dollars fraud (N2.41 billion).

