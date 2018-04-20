 Globacom, others identified as Africa's drivers of integration - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Globacom, others identified as Africa’s drivers of integration – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Globacom, others identified as Africa's drivers of integration
Pulse Nigeria
Globacom Boston Consulting Group identifies telecom company, others as continental drivers of integration. According to BCG, a total of 150 companies are blazing the trail toward a more integrated Africa. Published: 28 minutes ago , Refreshed: 25
Group lists Globacom, UBA, Dangote, others as Africa integration pioneersPremium Times
Boston Consulting Group names Glo 'Driver of African Integration'TheCable
Globacom's Achievement In African Integration RecognisedLeadership Newspapers (press release) (blog)
Nairametrics –Daily Nigerian News
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.