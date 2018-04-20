Global Findex: Indonesia Makes the Most Progress in Helping its Unbanked Cross East Asia and the Pacific - Payment Week — Nigeria Today

Global Findex: Indonesia Makes the Most Progress in Helping its Unbanked Cross East Asia and the Pacific – Payment Week
|
Payment Week
|
Global Findex: Indonesia Makes the Most Progress in Helping its Unbanked Cross East Asia and the Pacific
Payment Week
Jakarta, 20 April 2018 – The latest Global Financial Inclusion Index (“Findex”) database released today by the World Bank finds that Indonesia has made the most progress, across East Asia and the Pacific, in bringing its citizens into the formal …
Insights from the World Bank's 2017 Global Findex database
Global Findex: Indonesia makes the most progress in helping its unbanked across East Asia and the Pacific
Digital technology to bridge financial inclusion gap
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!