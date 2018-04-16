Glo’s Professor Johnbull addresses infertility in marriage — Nigeria Today

Glo’s Professor Johnbull addresses infertility in marriage

Fertility problems among couples are highly emotional and often lead to break-up of many marriages. It is no surprise, therefore, that Professor Johnbull, the popular television drama series has chosen it as the theme of this week’s episode.

In a statement by Globacom, the series sponsor, the episode, entitled “Childless Wives,” which features a couple struggling with childlessness, will seek to bring to the fore the agony of women who face fertility challenges in their marriages.

Questions

What, or who among the couple, is responsible for their plight? How do they cope with the situation? What are the roles of the regular characters such as Ime Bishop, Queen Nwokoye and Osita Iheme in the episode? What is the reaction of the erudite Professor Johnbull himself? What should the public do concerning the plight of women who find it difficult to bear children? These are the questions the episode will answer.

In the statement, Globacom said: “Childless Wives goes beyond the issue of infertility to expose the reasons why ‘child-harvesting’ centres, otherwise known as baby factories, exist and the negative roles of in-laws in marriages that are challenged by infertility.”

Schedule

It runs at 6p.m. on Sunday on DSTV Africa Magic Family and GOTV Channel 2, with repeat broadcast on Thursday at 9.30p.m. on the TV channels.

Furthermore, NTA Network, NTA International on DSTV Channel 251 and NTA on StarTimes air the drama at 8.30p.m. on Tuesday and Friday, while Anambra Broadcasting Service shows it at 8.30p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.

