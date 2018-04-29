GM crops capable of controlling Fall Armyworms – National Biosafety Authority - Ghana Business News — Nigeria Today

GM crops capable of controlling Fall Armyworms – National Biosafety Authority – Ghana Business News
Ghana Business News
GM crops capable of controlling Fall Armyworms – National Biosafety Authority
Ghana Business News
Mr Eric Amaning Okoree, Chief Executive Officer, National Biosafety Authority (NBA) says genetically modified (GM) crops have a high potential of controlling the fall armyworm. He noted that the fall armyworms could not attack all plants, which …
