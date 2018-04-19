“Go and register to vote” – Banky W reacts to President Buhari’s Comments on Nigerian Youth — Nigeria Today

“Go and register to vote” – Banky W reacts to President Buhari’s Comments on Nigerian Youth

Banky W has reacted to the comments made by President Muhammadu Buhari on the attitude of the Nigerian youth.

Buhari, while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum, had said a lot of youths in Nigeria want to sit around and do nothing.

Banky W shared a short clip of the president speaking on his Instagram, and asked that whatever Nigerians think about what the president said, the important thing is to go out and vote during the 2019 elections.

He asked that people go and register to get their permanent voters card (PVC). He wrote:

So apparently, this is what our President thinks about the Nigerian youth.

What do you guys think? I have a suggestion. Whether you agree, or disagree with the President’s comments, this time, do a little bit more than posting, commenting, retweeting, and complaining. Go and register to vote. I’ve sat in countless meetings, seminars, conferences and hangouts with young people. We are always great at pointing out our issues.. but the truth is that we can sit around and complain from now until Kingdom come. IT WILL NOT MATTER. INEC will not count your tweets. Let’s turn the month of May into #PVCMay.

Even if you don’t know who you’re voting for.. even if you hate every single candidate. At least register.. so that if someone comes along who you feel compelled to support, you can.

If you’re really serious about wanting Nigeria to be a better place, go and register to vote. Get your PVC asap. The registration period will end LONG before the elections come, so if you think you can wait until next year, you are wrong. Get your PVC today. Or don’t bother complaining about anything, because it won’t matter. Your tweets will not count. Your vote will.

The post “Go and register to vote” – Banky W reacts to President Buhari’s Comments on Nigerian Youth appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

